Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 296,844 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,921,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,844 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.28% of Stellantis worth $510,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.61, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLA. Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

