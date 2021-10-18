Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 638,178 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,178 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.49% of Moderna worth $463,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Moderna by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,250 shares of company stock valued at $138,113,955. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.89. The stock had a trading volume of 116,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,627,118. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.