Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Trading 23% Higher

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD) traded up 23% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33.

About Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Allied Resources, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

