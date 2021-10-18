Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,612,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 761,110 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.36% of Allison Transmission worth $183,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of ALSN opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

