AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 5%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. 1,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $148,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $270,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 25,370.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 71,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 490,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 117,711 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

