AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. AllSafe has a market cap of $254,112.14 and $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

