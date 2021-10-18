Ally Financial Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $406.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

