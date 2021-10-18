Ally Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Workday by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $269.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.38. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,505.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,787 shares of company stock valued at $151,807,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

