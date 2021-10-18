Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Capitalization Reaches $135.34 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $135.34 million and $45.14 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00066360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,966.69 or 0.99985707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.05995760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00023948 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

