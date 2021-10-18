Alpha Coin Trading Up 85.7% Over Last 7 Days (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $29,902.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 85.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,889.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $610.88 or 0.00987042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00271589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00263422 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002528 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.