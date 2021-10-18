Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fosse Capital Partners LLP

Fosse Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 29.3% of Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $13.26 on Monday, hitting $2,840.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,797.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,546.27. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.