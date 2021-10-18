Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.29% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXP. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PLXP. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 5.11. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP).

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.