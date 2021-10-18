Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 250,285 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,285 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $27.59 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

