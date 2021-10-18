Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 66,818 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,818 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.52% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $13,216,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $9,837,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 742,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 46.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 336,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 106,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCA opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

