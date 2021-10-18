Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

PINE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,652. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 million, a PE ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.