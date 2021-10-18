ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.60 and last traded at $54.60. 3,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.93.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $450,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,575. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 37,796.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

