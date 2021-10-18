Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Thames Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Thames Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $13.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,422.57. 129,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,986. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,351.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,377.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

