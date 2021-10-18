AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51.

AMB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

