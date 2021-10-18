Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

