Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.55.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.