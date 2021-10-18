Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $13.34. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 303 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

