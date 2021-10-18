AMEPAY (AME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $311,839.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00066071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,929.85 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.06095963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00023383 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

