AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Holdings Cut by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. AMERCO makes up approximately 9.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.10% of AMERCO worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $3,067,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 176.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AMERCO by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $384,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $5.98 on Monday, hitting $729.12. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $662.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $345.19 and a 52-week high of $724.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

