American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $30,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,312,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 674,636 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE AMH opened at $39.10 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.