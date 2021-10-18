American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.81 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

