American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of American States Water worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWR opened at $89.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

