American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.34 Per Share

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Tower in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

AMT opened at $269.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.44. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

