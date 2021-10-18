American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $171.42 on Monday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Quilter Plc boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 104,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

