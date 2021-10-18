American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.84.

American Well stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. 1,692,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. American Well has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

