AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC opened at $119.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,834 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,499. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

