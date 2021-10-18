AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,898 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

