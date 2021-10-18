AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.
In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AME traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.44.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
