Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.16.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $207.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

