Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $246,840.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.