Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.600-$0.800 EPS and its Q guidance at $0.60-0.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,388 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

