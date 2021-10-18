Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.74

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.74 and last traded at $77.58, with a volume of 28931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get Amphenol alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after buying an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.