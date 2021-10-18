Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.50

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMFPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $624.78 million for the quarter.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

