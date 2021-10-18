Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Sold by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,400 shares during the period. Amplify Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 2.63% of Amplify Energy worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

AMPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Evan S. Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.10. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

