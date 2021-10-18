Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post sales of $51.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.96 million and the lowest is $51.35 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $54.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $207.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $209.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $218.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

AINV opened at $13.39 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 238,460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 109,384 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

