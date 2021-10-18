Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.59 Million

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $29.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.42 million to $29.75 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $114.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.55 million to $115.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.02 million, with estimates ranging from $125.93 million to $126.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.