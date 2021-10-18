Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,743.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

