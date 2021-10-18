Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

GCO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. 132,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $898.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Genesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Genesco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Genesco by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

