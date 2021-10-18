Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $170.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

