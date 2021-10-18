Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. 13,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,336. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,986,473 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

