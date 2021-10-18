Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.53. NICE posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,055,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 212,136 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.15. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

