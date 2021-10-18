Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce sales of $103.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.45 million. Regional Management posted sales of $90.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $409.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.05 million to $411.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $450.18 million, with estimates ranging from $448.24 million to $452.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $595.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

