Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 580%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 75.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 844,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 103,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. 782,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,908. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.04. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.