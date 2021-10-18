Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.25. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.16. 2,669,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 56.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

