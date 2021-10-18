Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post $830.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $847.50 million and the lowest is $790.80 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.