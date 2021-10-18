Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,228. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

