Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.33). Copa posted earnings of ($2.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $83.79 on Monday. Copa has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Copa by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,512,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

