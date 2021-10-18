Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. MarketAxess reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $405.77 on Monday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $396.17 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.